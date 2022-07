JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two more Jacksonville restaurants announced they are closing for good partially due to the rising cost of inflation. On Facebook, Monroe’s Southside location posted, ‘We have survived the worst of the pandemic, rising overhead and operational cost, labor shortages but it was an unforeseen major building repair cost that played a role in us having to make the exceedingly difficult decision.’

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO