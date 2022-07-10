ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Demolition Work Set to Begin on Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvAtn_0gaP7MCI00
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Once a signature feature in the Long Beach harbor skyline, the Gerald Desmond Bridge is being dismantled this weekend, opening the port's waterways to larger cargo ships. The 5,134-foot-long bridge was closed to traffic in October 2020, when a higher replacement bridge opened. But starting Saturday, crews began disassembling the 410-foot portion of the bridge that crosses over the port channel.

Continuing through 6 a.m. Monday, the Port of Long Beach's back channel will be closed to ship traffic to accommodate the work. On Saturday, crews dismantled the suspended portion of the bridge and lowered it onto a barge for removal. Vehicular traffic on the new bridge will not be impacted.

The effort is only the first step in the demolition process, but the rest of the work is not expected to significantly impact vessel traffic in or out of the port. The demolition work is scheduled to be completed by late 2023. The bridge opened in 1968, named for former city attorney and Councilman Gerald Desmond, who helped secure funding for the construction project. He died while the bridge was under construction.

The original bridge rises 155 feet above the water below. But with newer, larger ships now carrying cargo, the port needed more clearance. That led to a roughly $1.6 billion bridge-replacement project. The replacement bridge rises 205 feet above the water.

``The Gerald Desmond Bridge served Southern California's regional transportation network for over 50 years, carrying more than 60,000 Southern California commuters and cargo-hauling trucks every day by the time construction started on the new bridge,'' Steven Neal, president of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, said in a statement. ``The new bridge is safer and serves as a symbol of the Port of Long Beach's position as a primary gateway for trans-Pacific trade.''

The roughly $60 million cost of demolishing the old bridge was included in the $1.6 billion replacement-bridge project budget.

Comments / 3

Related
Long Beach Post

3 injured in industrial accident at Port of Long Beach

An industrial accident at the Port of Long Beach Sunday afternoon injured three workers, according to authorities. A tube used to transfer petroleum coke from a storage ship to ships at Pier F partially collapsed, according to Port of Long Beach spokesperson Lee Peterson. The collapse occurred around 4:35 p.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
freightwaves.com

Long Beach container backlog crosses red line as delays mount

The number of container ships waiting off Los Angeles and Long Beach is well off its highs, but the pileup of import containers waiting on Southern California terminal yards is rapidly reapproaching its peak. Long Beach just crossed a red line. The number of import containers sitting on Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Long Beach#Construction Project#Cargo Ship#Vehicular Traffic#Urban Construction
citywatchla.com

Kevin de León and Hilda Solis Strike Back

Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Opening Celebrations Set for LA's Long-Awaited Sixth Street Viaduct

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - It took years longer than anticipated and the final cost is well above original estimates, but Los Angeles will begin a three-day community celebration Friday evening to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District that replaces one of the city's most iconic structures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

After raising $1 billion, Avanath goes on an affordable housing shopping spree

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — After raising more than $1 billion in investment capital, Avanath Capital Management looks to expand its affordable housing portfolio. The Orange County-based affordable housing developer and operator recently purchased a 44-unit income-restricted apartment in Yorba Linda for $11 million, following the company's premise of buying a quality affordable housing product in high-quality areas.
YORBA LINDA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy