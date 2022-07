WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.

WINTERVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO