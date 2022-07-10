ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gala for militant rail union barons erupts into boos at mention of Sir Keir Starmer's name

By Mail on Sunday Reporters
 3 days ago

Militant rail union barons led a loud chorus of boos at the mention of Sir Keir Starmer during the Durham Miners Gala yesterday.

The Labour leader had stayed away from the annual Left-wing gathering, citing a prior family engagement.

And it was perhaps just as well as firebrand RMT leader Mick Lynch told the crowd: ‘If the politicians of any stripe want to get in our way, we’ll roll them out of the way and give them our own politics.

‘So instead of Keir Starmer and the front bench… you need to find your voice and it’s got to be the voice of the working people in struggle.’

RMT leader Mick Lynch, pictured, addressed the Durham Miners Gala yesterday 
Mr Lynch, pictured, said: 'I predict a whole summer of campaigns even going into winter until we get more equality in our economy’

The mention of Sir Keir’s name prompted loud jeers. By contrast, his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn was mobbed by supporters who chanted his name. The 73-year-old then stood on stage and uttered the single word ‘solidarity’ before retaking his seat.

Mr Lynch, whose union’s strikes crippled Britain’s rail services last month, warned: ‘I predict a whole summer of campaigns even going into winter until we get more equality in our economy.’

#Economy#The Durham Miners Gala#Labour
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

