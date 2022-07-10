ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

townsquaredelaware.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June. On May 1, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle...

townsquaredelaware.com

Comments / 1

Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Liquor Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273 at the intersection of Prangs Lane. The Chrysler was in the left turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto Prangs Lane. At this time, a 2020 Kawasaki Zx6 motorcycle was traveling eastbound of Route 273 in the left lane approaching Prangs Lane at a high rate of speed. The Chrysler began its left turn for Prangs Lane across the eastbound lanes of Route 273 and into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the front of Kawasaki struck right side of the Chrysler.
NEW CASTLE, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Several Commercial Burglaries

Delaware State Police have arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a theft investigation that began on Monday morning. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., troopers observed a male subject walking away from Gaz Auto Repair, located at 3400 Old Capitol Trail in Wilmington. The business was closed at this time and the male subject was carrying a reciprocating saw. When troopers attempted to contact the subject, he discarded the saw and began fleeing from the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and soon afterwards took the fleeing individual, identified as Harry Anderson, into custody without further incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that Anderson had utilized the saw to cut catalytic converters off several vehicles at Gaz Auto Repair. It was also determined that Anderson was the suspect who had committed four other commercial burglaries in the Wilmington area throughout June and July.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspects in ATM Skimming Device Installation in Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, PA — In an effort to identify the suspects involved in an ATM skimming device installation, police have released pictures of the men. The Haverford Township Police department says that on June 27, 2022, the pictured males placed a skimmer device in the ATM of the Franklin Mint FCU on Township Line Road in Havertown, Delaware County. Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying these individuals. This is not the first time these suspects have been involved in criminal activity; they were also photographed in a previous incident.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#New Castle Avenue#Ford#The Pnc Bank
WDEL 1150AM

Three dead in high-speed motorcycle crash

Three people are dead, the result of a high speed crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Route 273 at Prangs Lane Monday night. According to Delaware State Police, a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Rt. 273 plowed into the side of the minivan which was turning onto Prangs Lane from westbound Rt. 273 on July 11, 2022.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Delco

A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said. Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said. Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Three Dead After Speeding Motorcycle Hits Minivan In New Castle, State Police Say

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead. Authorities said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators, a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off Route 273 when it was hit by an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Newark man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 47-year-old New Castle woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Sun City, Florida, died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl who was riding in a rear seat was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Route 273 was closed in both directions for about four hours because of the crash. (©Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Troopers Arrest Subject During Burglary-in-Progress

Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 3001 New Castle Avenue in New...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Police K9 Used to Subdue Gas Station Burglar Caught in the Act

WILMINGTON, DE – A burglar who was caught in the act during a break-in at a local gas station was arrested by police with the help of a police K9 officer. Today, Delaware State Police announced they have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Striking Deer In Glasgow Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a man hospitalized. At approximately 9:52 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark, Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation, were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old County Road, in Glasgow, for the report of a motorcycle which had struck a deer, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy