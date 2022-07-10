Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a theft investigation that began on Monday morning. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., troopers observed a male subject walking away from Gaz Auto Repair, located at 3400 Old Capitol Trail in Wilmington. The business was closed at this time and the male subject was carrying a reciprocating saw. When troopers attempted to contact the subject, he discarded the saw and began fleeing from the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and soon afterwards took the fleeing individual, identified as Harry Anderson, into custody without further incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that Anderson had utilized the saw to cut catalytic converters off several vehicles at Gaz Auto Repair. It was also determined that Anderson was the suspect who had committed four other commercial burglaries in the Wilmington area throughout June and July.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO