Pregnant North Texas woman cited for driving alone in HOV lane, says unborn child was passenger

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, Texas - A pregnant mother from Plano who got a ticket for driving in the high-occupancy lane [HOV] on Highway 75 said she was in her right to drive there because her fetus should count as a passenger....

CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
#North Texas#Driving#Unborn Child
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Children Involved in Dallas Abduction Found Safe

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a child abduction on Monday afternoon. According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive shortly after noon. Police said this incident involved two children, ages four and five, both of whom were taken by a...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Police respond to handful of breaking and entering reports recently

Frisco Police responded to three reports of breaking and entering on July 9, according to community crime map data for July 4-11. The first report of breaking and entering on July 9 took place at 8:30 a.m. at a residence on the 6300 block of Frisco Square Blvd. Less than 4 hours later, another breaking and entering burglary report was taken at noon July 9 on the same block in Frisco Square.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Historic Southside Pedestrian Shot at by Woman in SUV

A Fort Worth man was walking down East Leuda Street on Saturday when he says a woman in an SUV drove up, rolled down the window, and fired at him. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. The man, Derrick Montgomery, said it was a miracle he...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two McKinney teenagers were arrested for felony criminal mischief for their roles in a June 25 fire that destroyed seven homes under construction and damaged several others, according to the Collin County Fire Marshal's office. The fire was reported about 7 p.m. at the Bloomridge development...
MCKINNEY, TX
KRLD News Radio

Police investigating overnight shootings in DFW

The victim has been identified in Sunday night's murder at a Dallas convenience store. Police now say it was an 18-year-old named Curdarrius Chapple who was fatally shot at the Time Saver Food Mart on Marsalis near Ann Arbor Avenue in South Oak Cliff. Detectives learned another man walked into...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas teen accused of capital murder to be tried as an adult

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A 17-year-old in Texarkana is set to be tried as an adult in his upcoming trial, according to a ruling from a judge. Kevonte Collins has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in December […]
Ash Jurberg

Plano woman receives a ticket for using an unborn child as 'second passenger'. What does this mean for Roe v Wade?

I'm sure at some stage; we have all wanted to use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane to get to our destination quicker- even when we have no other passengers in the car. But Plano woman, Bethany Bottone, may have inadvertently sparked another debate on the recent reversal of Roe V Wade after claiming her unborn child was her second passenger. Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket.
PLANO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed in shooting at Oak Cliff convenience store

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed at a Dallas convenience store overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Time Saver Food Mart in southeast Oak Cliff near South Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said the victim and another man were inside the store when...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, injured outside his Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a Fort Worth man was shot after reportedly hearing two people in his back yard Sunday night.At approximately 11:14 p.m. July 10, police were sent to the intersection of Val Verde and Columbus Trail in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his ankle.Police said the victim lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail and heard two people in his back yard. When the victim went outside to confront the two suspects, they fled on foot and the victim gave chase -- resulting in one suspect shooting and striking him.The victim was shortly taken to Harris Hospital in good condition and there are currently no suspects in custody, police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store. Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.
CBS DFW

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Northwest Dallas neighborhood frustrated with short-term rentals

Another Dallas neighborhood is frustrated after a short-term rental brought dozens of people the smell of drugs and trash to their usually quiet neighborhood last weekend. A city councilwoman says the Dallas Police Department and code enforcement are investigating exactly what went on inside the home.
DALLAS, TX

