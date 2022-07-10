Small fire breaks out at Auto Show Mall dealership
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department needed about a half-hour Saturday to put out a small fire outside a building at an Auto Show Mall dealership.
Crews found a fire burning from debris on the side of a structure at Henderson Chevrolet, 240 N. Gibson Rd. shortly after 2 p.m. and had it extinguished at 2:41 p.m.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
