Henderson, NV

Small fire breaks out at Auto Show Mall dealership

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department needed about a half-hour Saturday to put out a small fire outside a building at an Auto Show Mall dealership.

Crews found a fire burning from debris on the side of a structure at Henderson Chevrolet, 240 N. Gibson Rd. shortly after 2 p.m. and had it extinguished at 2:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

