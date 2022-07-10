ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Man shot in head at South Carolina shopping mall, police say

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
(Jimmy Anderson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man was shot in the head Saturday at a shopping mall in South Carolina.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart told news outlets that the shooting happened at Anderson Mall, and investigators believe the shooter and victim know each other.

Anderson Police Department Assistant Chief Nikki Carson said the victim was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

DIRTIROBI
2d ago

not only is that mall dead, it's now a gang hangout. go in the anderson mall any time day or night and it's literally empty. stinks of mildew, old, dilapidated and Falling apart. don't get me started on the parking lot, it's almost as bad as the roads in the County. the mall is doomed !!

