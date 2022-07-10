ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Superstar Says LA Is Falling Short of Their Potential

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago
Dodgers have the best record in the National League. Even with staff ace Walker Buehler sidelined. Even with a pair of key relievers, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, out with injuries. Even after Clayton Kershaw missed several weeks due to a hip and back injury. Even after Mookie Betts missed the second half of June with a cracked rib. But still, Betts isn't satisfied with the Dodgers season so far.

This week, Betts talked about how LA, on pace for another 100-win season, still hasn't reached their true potential yet.

“I think we’ve played alright. We haven’t really got hot like we’re capable of, but we’ve been able to be somewhat kind of consistent, and that’s kind of the name of the game. In the end hopefully we can get on a run and make a bigger gap. Until then we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

After Friday night's walk-off win, compliments of Will Smith, the Dodgers are 54-29 and six games ahead of the Padres in the NL West. They're also two and a half games clear of the Braves for the best record in the NL.

Betts explained how the team doesn't think about any of that and just focuses on the task at hand.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t think we pay a whole lot of attention to it. It’s just one game at a time and don’t worry about the waves.”

If the season is a series of waves, the Dodgers might have the best quiver of surfboards.

