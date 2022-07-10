ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

'The View': Star Jones Reveals What She Regrets Not Discussing On-Air

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Jones is considered to be one of the iconic hosts in the history of The View by many fans. The former lawyer turned talk show host co-hosted from 1997 to 2006 and shared much of her personal life on the show, including an engagement, wedding, and divorce from Al Reynolds....

popculture.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Reynolds
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Star Jones
Person
Meredith Vieira
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Calories#Fat People#Hopkins Medicine
Popculture

Ken Jennings Shares 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Reveal

Ken Jennings recently posted some news about the remainder of Jeopardy's current season. Jennings made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he'll be stepping back from hosting again in order to make way for Mayim Bialik. But, rest assured, he'll return later in the season. This news dropped before Bialik revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Prince George steals the show during Wimbledon debut

It wouldn’t be a British sporting event without a young royal’s silly faces stealing the show. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday, weeks after his little brother, Prince Louis, went viral for his wacky expressions at the Queen’s Jubilee.
WORLD
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Legendary Game Show Host Adam Wade Has Died

Adam Wade, the singer and actor who also made history as the first Black person to host a network game show, has died. He was 87. Wade hosted the 1975 CBS game show Musical Chairs and scored hits with "Take Good Care of Her," "The Writing on the Wall" and "As If I Didn't Know."
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy