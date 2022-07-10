ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jack Black dons a black and white suit and shows off his fight moves at the LA premiere of Netflix's animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jack Black channeled his iconic animated character Po on the red carpet at the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight premiere in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old veteran comedic actor donned a panda-inspired black and white suit as he attended the Netflix Family Summer event at the Autry Museum of the American West.

The School of Rock star showed off his kung fu moves as he struck a series of poses for the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4eBh_0gaP5Ag000
In character: Jack Black channeled his iconic animated character Po on the red carpet at the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight premiere in Los Angeles

The two-time Golden Globe nominee's suit featured a two-tone blazer over a black t-shirt with black slacks.

Jack had on black sneakers and shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of clear-framed shades that had amber-colored lenses.

The California native wore his curly brunette hair pulled back from his face and sported a thick salt and pepper beard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIWUM_0gaP5Ag000
Lookalike: On Saturday, the 52-year-old veteran comedic actor donned a panda-inspired black and white suit and posed with a Po character actor at the Netflix Family Summer event at the Autry Museum of the American West

While on the carpet, Jack humorously squared off against a character actor who was dressed up in a Po costume.

The two also showed off their coordinating looks as they stood side by side for snaps on the red carpet.

The Tenacious D frontman was also joined by his co-stars Ed Weeks, Della Saba and Rahnuma Panthaky for a group photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWK4r_0gaP5Ag000
Skills: The School of Rock star showed off his kung fu moves as he struck a series of poses for the cameras

Ed, 41, was clad in a dark blue suit with a blue and white checkered button-up shirt and tan leather dress shoes.

Della, 32, wore a short-sleeved ankle-length blue color block dress with white sneakers.

Rahnuma, who had on a colorful patterned sundress and strappy blue platform sandals, beamed as she posed between Jack and the Po character actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSsaq_0gaP5Ag000
Castmates: The Tenacious D frontman was also joined by his co-stars Ed Weeks, Della Saba and Rahnuma Panthaky for a group photo

The upcoming series is based on the popular trilogy of Kung Fu Panda feature films that starred Jack as the titular Giant panda bear and martial arts master.

The show marks the first time that the actor will voice the character of Po since 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3.

The official plot synopsis reads: 'When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade (Rita Ora).

'Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.'

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will be released on Netflix on July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iK4b_0gaP5Ag000
Coming soon: Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will be released on Netflix on July 14

