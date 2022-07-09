Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons tie the knot in Jamaican ceremony

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. The couple wed in early July 2022, following a five-year engagement. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made it official, quietly tying the knot during the Fourth of July weekend.

A representative for the couple confirmed the nuptials to both Access Hollywood and Page Six but declined to provide additional details.

According to Page Six, “The Power of the Dog” costars said their vows at the Golden Eye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the FX series, “Fargo,” seven years ago, have been engaged for five years and share two children, KNTV reported.

According to the TV station, 40-year-old Dunst and 34-year-old Plemons welcomed a son, Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018, and Dunst confirmed the arrival of baby No. 2, James Robert, in a September 2021 interview with The New York Times.

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” Dunst told People magazine in February, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks to the altar.

“I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” she told the entertainment news outlet.

