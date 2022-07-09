ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Biden President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Daily Mail

No record found of 'unlikely' claim Biden made to Naval Academy graduates that he had been 'appointed to the Academy in 1965'

A records search didn't turn up evidence for a claim President Joe Biden made last month when he told graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy he almost was one of them. The New York Post reported Tuesday that curators for the Delaware Historical Association in Wilmington went 'box-by-box' searching for Naval Academy nominations made by the late Delaware Sen. J. Caleb Boggs in the early to mid-1960s.
POLITICS
