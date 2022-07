TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest addition to the culinary offerings at Hollywood Casino Toledo is coming from a local restauranteur and chef. Shobu by Kengo is expected to open in late 2022. It will be the third restaurant for Chef Kengo Kato, who has been running Kengo Sushi and Yakitori in downtown Toledo since 2015. His other restaurant, Kato Ramen, is in development as well next to the Kengo location.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO