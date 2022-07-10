Reds post 4th walk-off win in 8 games, rally past Rays in 10
By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the 10th inning for another walk-off win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Saturday. A day after scoring the winning run on a...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Altuve led off the ninth with a walk from Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (2-6), who had his second straight calamitous outing. Aledmys Díaz singled before a double to right by Tucker, a first-time All-Star selection last week. Díaz hit an early two-run homer and Alex Bregman and Altuve had RBI singles before the Astros wasted a strong six-inning start by Luis Garcia with a mistake-filled seventh. The AL West leaders have still won four of five and 21 of 27 to move a season-high 28 games above .500 at 57-29. Hector Neris (2-3) pitched the eighth, and Ryan Pressly picked up his 19th save.
