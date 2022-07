A 14-year-old female was recently charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly got upset with her father and attempted to stab him with four kitchen knives. According to a Douglas Police Department incident report, on July 3 around 8:48 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on Pinecrest Drive after receiving a call regarding a domestic altercation. When the officer arrived, he spoke with the 33-year-old father who said that his 14-year-old daughter "became angry" after he took her phone, and began cussing at him.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO