MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you have any outdoor plans today, the temperatures should finally be nice enough that we can go outside and enjoy the day. Recently the heat and humidity mixing has left us sweating just walking outside. Luckily with those storms that we got last night and the cold front that pushed through we are getting some relief in our area. We do have a low chance for some showers today but the chance for showers and storms shouldn’t last for the start of the week.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO