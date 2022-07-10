Jones Garden brings fresh food, people together in Staunton

Vernon Brewer was the first graduate of Liberty University in 1973. There were eight transfer students eligible for graduation that year, which was the year before the first full graduating class. Liberty decided to have a commencement for those eight students, including Vernon, where his name was the first called. While a student, he majored in Religion/Youth Ministry, since he was actually the senior high school youth pastor on staff at the church at the time of finishing his degree. After graduating from Liberty, Vernon served five years as the associate director of Life Action Ministries, five years as the director of Light ministries, and ten years on staff at Liberty University as Dean of Students, Campus Pastor, and later VP of student affairs. In 1991, he left Liberty to start World Help, where he has been the president for the past 30 years, and now serves as the Founder of World Help, which is a Christian humanitarian organization serving the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. In 2009, he was named Liberty University Alumnus of the Year. In 2015, he was also inducted into his public high school’s hall of fame, where.

