Funeral services for Mr. Derek James Williams will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor John Riddle officiating. Burial will be held at the Paul Cemetery in Forest Hill, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

MARKSVILLE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO