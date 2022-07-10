ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Botanic Garden Hosts Dog Day Event

By News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog days of summer are here and it was a...

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Gathering Place Explorer Packs provide fun summer activity

TULSA, Okla. — If you’re looking for a fun and educational activity for kids this summer, the Gathering Place just started a new Explorer Pack program. The packs are designed to help you explore the gathering place in an interactive and educational way. The self-guided explorer packs come in three different types: the engineering pack, the geology pack and the naturalist pack.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Food Truck Park Opens At Historic Northland Shopping Center

A new food truck park is adding flavor to the Phoenix District. It's an area of town the city that is being revitalized, and leaders said this is something the area needs. Eat 36 Street North Food Truck Park is turning a former food desert into the latest lunch spot with food trucks like Soul Food on Wheels.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Cucumber Onion Salad

TULSA, Oklahoma - Nothing says summer quite like a salad. Monday afternoon, Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time is back in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen to show us how to make a fresh cool cucumber onion salad.
TULSA, OK
OSU Tulsa Working To Connect Students With New Arts, Media Jobs

TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa and the surrounding areas are seeing rapid growth in openings for jobs dealing with art, media, and culture. The growth is giving students a lot of options when it comes to choosing a career path. Megan Pitt is the Recruitment Manager for OSU Tulsa and she joined News On 6 at 4 to discuss how OSU is connecting students with jobs.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Blue Whale Of Catoosa Celebrates 50th Anniversary

A fixture on Route 66 celebrates its anniversary of 50 years. The Blue Whale of Catoosa is known by visitors around the world. Last year, it got a fresh coat of paint and the City of Catoosa says more improvements are coming soon.
CATOOSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma woman’s intricate quilt to be sent to Queen

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman’s recent project will soon be in the presence of royalty. Devida Bushrod was born in Hampshire, England but now lives in Tulsa with her family. Bushrod decided to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by making an intricate quilt of Queen Elizabeth....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Muskogee Civic Center Becomes Shelter Families After Apartment Fire

Nearly 100 people in Muskogee are out of their homes after a large apartment fire destroyed several units Saturday. The Red Cross has transformed the Muskogee Civic Center into a temporary shelter, but it's also bustling with several agencies looking to help. Donations have poured in from around the community to help the victims displaced by the fire.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Community comes together to pay tribute to Erica Evans-Jimenez

TULSA, Okla. — A community is coming together to pay tribute to a Glenpool Mom who was murdered after allegedly suffering domestic abuse. Hundreds of bikers have been rising money in memory of Erica Evans-Jimenez at a fundraiser which was held for her children. Around a thousand people turned...
news9.com

Tulsa Transit In Need Of Drivers, Holds Job Fair

Tulsa Transit is in need of new drivers and held a job fair to try to find help. They said like many industries, they're having a hard time hiring people. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper was live with more.
TULSA, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Organizations Set Up Cooling Stations Across Tulsa

There are three cooling stations in Tulsa to help people avoid heat related issues. Downtown shelters at John 3:16 Mission near Easton and Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope near Archer and Denver are both open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Tulsa County Emergency...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Masked Singer Live Tour Stops In Tulsa

Many characters from the reality TV show The Masked Singer came to life last night in Tulsa. Tulsa Theater welcomed the tour to town last night. The tour is stopping in 50 cities in 60 days and a different celebrity is invited to sing and dance in each city. That...
TULSA, OK

