Somerville, NJ

New ‘Epic’ milkshake and specialty dessert spot in NJ

By Jordan Jansson
 3 days ago
Rolled ice cream, epic milkshakes, and more mouthwatering desserts are all being sold at Even More Epic in Somerville. Kevin Trimarchi first opened Epic Cookies in Somerville and now has expanded to take over the space that was formerly Rita’s only steps away from Epic...

City
Somerville, NJ
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

