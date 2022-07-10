New ‘Epic’ milkshake and specialty dessert spot in NJ
By Jordan Jansson
New Jersey 101.5
3 days ago
Rolled ice cream, epic milkshakes, and more mouthwatering desserts are all being sold at Even More Epic in Somerville. Kevin Trimarchi first opened Epic Cookies in Somerville and now has expanded to take over the space that was formerly Rita’s only steps away from Epic...
When you're looking for a place to eat, history is usually not a qualification. Tasty food, decent prices, great atmosphere and we're there. It is interesting to know, however, that New Jersey is chock full of historic restaurants that go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Before we look at...
There is a whole new slate of restaurant openings planned for Cherry Hill with local favorites Sugar Factory and Crumbl Cookies leading the way. For the Sugar Factory, the Cherry Hill location will be its second in New Jersey; Sugar Factory American Brasserie is located in the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The AC location has a confectionary and a restaurant; the confectionary will feature.
There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak. No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much. I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat...
Fig & Tomato, an Italian European eatery, has announced their grand opening for this Thursday, July 14th in Hillsdale. The restaurant is from the team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park. They appear to be replacing Southern Italian restaurant Della Cucina, which...
The Rainbow Moon festival is happening again this year in Hopewell, NJ and Glenmoore Farm wants you to be there!. They posted all over Facebook, Instagram, and their website about the super exciting events that make up their annual Rainbow Moon festival. It says on the website there are activities...
Twelve-piece grilled chicken or just the twelve-piece chicken. Those are usually my go-to order. Oh, but the chicken sandwich is great. Cannot forget about the fries. Aside from the great food, whoever designed their incredible drive-thru method is a genius. Seriously that person needs to figure out how to fix...
I enjoy Asian cuisine and going to a good Chinese restaurant is always an enjoyable time. One of the most popular take-out foods not only in New Jersey but in the nation as well. Couple of things I always enjoy when going to a Chinese restaurant are pork fried rice,...
If you write a check Monday, you might scribble "July 11, 2022" without even realizing what an abbreviated form of the date means. It is, of course, 7/11 — or as stylized by one of New Jersey's favorite convenience stores, 7-Eleven, and the chain has announced new partnerships this year to commemorate the annual celebration.
The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire. The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11). The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot. The lucky retailer...
We recently posted an article about a visit to New Jersey by the very popular Food Network star Guy Fieri. Fieri made a visit to the Garden State for an upcoming installment of his very popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri brought “Triple D” to Somerville for a...
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Summer in New Jersey is all about getting outside, soaking up some sun, and eating some of the best food from our great restaurants. And since it's summer let's find the best place to eat outside. There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and since Covid, most places...
We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list. An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.
Well, this was sad news to read. Ocean county’s amusement park, Blackbeard’s Cave, is going to be demolished after 30 years as a staple of Central Jersey summer fun. Unfortunately after a long struggle prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park was never able to open back up after closing down in 2020.
The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
This is the time of year in New Jersey when thoughts turn to the Jersey Shore. If you're lucky enough to be down there for any length of time, and you're looking for a great meal, thoughts will invariably turn to the many excellent seafood restaurants we have here in the great Garden State.
Sweet, crunchy, Jersey fresh corn on the cob, sprinkled with a hint of salt and drenched in melted butter. There’s nothing like it to accompany the best summer meals, especially barbecue food. Jersey sweet corn growing season got off to a bit of a late start due to rainy...
Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and in rare times I will fly JFK. But when schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located in...
