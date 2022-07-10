ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Rochester residents in custody after Batavia police chase, grand larceny

By WROC Staff
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester residents were arrested on grand larceny charges after an incident at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Town of Batavia Saturday.

Deputies said that they received a report of alleged grand larceny from the store and, upon arrival pursued a suspected vehicle from Batavia to the City of Rochester.

The two suspects — 33-year-old Ashley L. Grann and 33-year-old Jacob D. Smith — were reported to have been driving the vehicle erratically while fleeing from deputies.

The two suspects then exited the vehicle upon arriving on Brooks Avenue in Rochester and fled on foot before being arrested. Deputies said Smith and Grann were allegedly in possession of illegal drugs.

Smith and Grann were both charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree grand larceny, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of governmental administration.

The two suspects were arraigned at the Stafford Town Court and are scheduled to reappear at the Batavia Town Court on July 23.

