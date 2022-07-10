ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Photo Gallery: James Montgomery & All Stars Blues Band at King Park

By Ryan Belmore
 3 days ago

Outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum returns on August 14 and 21

PROVIDENCE, RI — The outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum returns Sundays, August 14 and 21 with two celebrated local musicians – Kim Trusty and Becky Bass. This year’s performers bring a fusion of jazz and blues, and a new twist on Caribbean Soul to the historic grounds of the East Side mansion.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Tree Conservancy hosting Newport Arboretum tours

The Newport Tree Conservancy is inviting the public to tour six private Newport residences that have earned Level 1 Arboretum Accreditation from ArbNet. These special properties have notable trees and plants and will be open for self-guided tours on July 20th. Informational maps will be available on-site, and directions and parking instructions will be provided at check-out.
NEWPORT, RI
On Tap: The Latest Brewery and Distillery News In Rhode Island

Welcome to “On Tap,” a new monthly roundup of news and brews from Rhode Island’s craft beer and distilling scene. Here at Rhode Island Monthly, craft beverages have always been a big part of our food and drink coverage, but starting this month, we’re highlighting all the best from local breweries and distilleries in one place to help you choose your weekend libations. That means more coverage of events, new openings, fresh releases and trends from local brewers and distillers. As always, follow along with our social media at @rimonthly and @TheDishRIM for more food and drink news, and email any beer and spirits tips to lclem@rimonthly.com. Cheers!
BRISTOL, RI
The Youth Shall Inherit the Helm at 2022 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex

Vertically challenged and pushing 50, Mark Liebel (above, right) knew that he wasn’t ideally suited to crew in the dynamic VX One, a sporty 19-foot keelboat that planes easily downwind and can require maximum hiking leverage upwind in heavy conditions. But a few years ago he bought one anyway, and named it Another Bad Idea.
NEWPORT, RI
Berdon, Darden embrace new challenges at 2022 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex

Newport, R.I. — It might be easier to find the end of the internet than to exhaust all the possibilities for new experiences in sailing. While some people prefer to lock into one lane in the sport, others find that regularly switching things up brings the most enjoyment. Two veteran skippers employing the latter strategy will be among the nearly 100 entries competing in the 12th biennial Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, which starts on Wednesday.
NEWPORT, RI
Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
What’s Up Today: July 11

Good Morning, today is Monday, July 11. 🌊 On this day in 1780, approximately 5,000 – 6,000 French soldiers commanded by Rochambeau arrived at King Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The code name given by the French government for the plan was “Expédition Particulière” and its mission was...
NEWPORT, RI
Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
BRISTOL, RI
Obituary: Robert L. Thorpe

Robert L. Thorpe, age 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Thorpe. Bob was born in Attleboro, MA to Frederick and Dorothy (Johnson) Thorpe. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 1970 as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track and was inducted into the school Athletic Hall of Fame. He recently retired after a successful career in manufacturing HR, most recently for Engaged2Excel. Bob was a lifelong sailor and sports enthusiast. He and Maureen enjoyed sailing out of Portsmouth and living at the water’s edge. Bob would always be the first one in and the last one swimming for the season. He especially loved spending time at the beach with his grandchildren. For years Bob enjoyed summer gatherings at his family’s Cape house. He was a fitness nut, working out at the YMCA during lunch breaks, lifting weights in the garage, swimming, or cycling. As a kidder, Bob often tried to find the humor in every situation, and often succeeded.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport

On July 11, 1780 approximately 5,000 – 6,000 French soldiers commanded by Rochambeau arrived at King Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The code name given by the French government for the plan was “Expédition Particulière” and its mission was to support the American rebel forces against Britain in the American Revolutionary War. In English it was known as the Special Expedition.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Vernon A. Harvey

Vernon A. Harvey, of Newport, local attorney and Retired Naval Lieutenant Commander, passed away on July 4, 2022. Vernon was active right to the end and lived life accordingly. He was very proud of his 009 Bar Card number. Vernon was born January 2, 1923 in Newport to Bernard &...
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Anne “Nancy” Chaves

Anne “Nancy” Chaves, age 85, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on July 8, 2022 at the Holiday Retirement Center in Manville, RI. She was the wife of the late James V. Chaves. Anne was born in Fall River, MA to the late Orvin and Veronica (Fanning) Mosher. Nancy, as she was known by family and friends, graduated from St. Catherine’s School in Newport where she excelled as a student. She began her working career first at the Newport Naval Hospital then at Transcom. She soon found a job which she truly enjoyed and took great pride in, working at NUWC/NUSC as a travel disbursement clerk until her retirement in 1993. Nancy was foremost a dedicated mother, organizing family vacations when they could and making sure she was present for every one of her boys athletic events, and there were many.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival returns to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Many gathered in Providence on Sunday to celebrate Cape Verdean Independence Day. Organizers said vendors arrived at India Point Park as early as 5 a.m. to set up their booths. The festival marked 47 years since Cape Verde became independent from Portugal. "It's beyond important,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Body of fallen Marine to arrive in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that the body of a fallen Marine will arrive in the city Tuesday afternoon. The mayor said that Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly on June 20. His body will be flown into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

