Mcalester, OK

Inmate Convicted Of Murdering Cellmate At McAlester Prison

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man serving a life sentence in prison for manslaughter has now been convicted of murder while in...

www.news9.com

Nana Nic
1d ago

So the death penalty isn’t an option there? I’m sorry but as a law abiding taxpayer I would not want to pay for this guys food and housing for 30-40 years! He’s killed two people. Texas has death penalty in place for individuals like this.

KTUL

Oklahoma man arrested outside Ada for bizarre homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect is now behind bars in connection to a bizarre weekend homicide case in Pontotoc County. The sheriff's department responded to a call just outside of Ada city limits about an alleged murder Saturday afternoon. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the suspect,...
KOCO

OSBI: Man arrested after reportedly killing fellow noodler in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man accused of killing a fellow noodler over the weekend in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men were noodling in the South Canadian River on July 9 when they got into a fight. The suspect reportedly then hit and strangled the victim.
KXII.com

Driver killed in collision with horse in Pittsburg Co.

CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on US Highway 69 Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, was driving southbound around 4 a.m. near Crowder when his Ford Escape struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.
CROWDER, OK
news9.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Wetumka

A Wetumka Police Officer is getting compliments after a traffic stop leads to a major drug bust. The department says Officer Chasteen recently made the traffic stop. After talking with the driver, Chasteen ended up finding nearly 45 pounds of marijuana. Three people have been arrested and booked into the...
WETUMKA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KXII.com

Man flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday evening on Oklahoma State Highway 3 near Farris. According to troopers, a pickup was driving west on Highway 3 when it hit a man...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Man dies in semi trailer accident in Latimer County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man has died after the semitrailer he was driving overturned and pinned him for approximately 20 minutes in Latimer County Tuesday evening. OHP says 37-year-old James R. Pokert of Gowen, Okla. was driving a 1999 Mac semitrailer northbound...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Name For Reba McEntire's New Restaurant Revealed

Country music superstar, actress and Oklahoma native Reba McEntire is set to open her own restaurant later this year. The three-story building in Atoka, called "Reba's Place," will offer food, drinks, live entertainment and a Reba-themed gift shop. The star is partnering with the City of Atoka and the Choctaw...

