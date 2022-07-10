Inmate Convicted Of Murdering Cellmate At McAlester Prison

CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on US Highway 69 Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, was driving southbound around 4 a.m. near Crowder when his Ford Escape struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.

