Inmate Convicted Of Murdering Cellmate At McAlester Prison
A man serving a life sentence in prison for manslaughter has now been convicted of murder while in...www.news9.com
A man serving a life sentence in prison for manslaughter has now been convicted of murder while in...www.news9.com
So the death penalty isn’t an option there? I’m sorry but as a law abiding taxpayer I would not want to pay for this guys food and housing for 30-40 years! He’s killed two people. Texas has death penalty in place for individuals like this.
Comments / 3