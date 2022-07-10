ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Look: Jerry West Names His All-Time Favorite NBA Player

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time. Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night. "Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot...

thespun.com

Comments / 45

David Hernandez
3d ago

mine is Larry bird but I did like Michael Jordan. there are so many others who were great old school like Bill Russell Elgin Baylor magic Johnson kobe Bryant.

Reply
17
Who issued feelings?
2d ago

As a Laker fan having the pleasure watching the NBA through the Magic, Jordan and Kobe eras can unequivocally say Jordan is the best I’ve ever seen. Kobe is a close second.

Reply
10
Pinky
3d ago

Jerry..... used to love watching him play back in the day with the others like Elgin, Tommy, Gail, and the others. Great talent.

Reply
9
