Saratoga County, NY

On verge of 2022 meet, Saratoga experiences change, but retains mystique, grandeur

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Fans cheer during a race at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 14, 2021.

SARATOGA SPRINGS – In any given year, you can walk onto the grounds at Saratoga Race Course shortly before its annual Thoroughbred meet and get the impression they’re in the process of building the place from the ground up.

The squeal of power saws, the pop of nailguns.

Workers in orange and neon green and yellow.

Then, a week later, it’s replaced by the shriek of bettors, the snap of a riding crop.

The workers may wear the same colors, but now it’s shiny, billowing jockey silks, and not sweat-stained construction t-shirts.

And then you remember that this place has been around since 1863 (well, 1864, if we’re getting technical), and its inherent character supersedes current efforts to modernize and will resist new designs on the patrons’ money.

The 154th Saratoga meet begins on Thursday, with 40 days of live racing through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

As always, the New York Racing Association has used the offseason to improve and modify some aspects of the track.

As always, Saratoga Race Course can still comfortably rely on its ability to give the people what they want most: The best summer racing in the country and a history-rich venue to watch it.

Following is an overview of what fans can expect from the 2022 meet:

NEW STUFF

By far the most noticeable modifications to the track are twofold, one for the patrons, and one for the horsemen.

The Post Bar, which has been positioned adjacent to the paddock in an enclosure that includes Shake Shack for about the last 12 years, has been dismantled and replaced with a permanent two-story structure that will continue to be an open-air central bar on the ground floor, but will offer the Paddock Suite on the second floor.

The climate-controlled Paddock Suite will feature a lounge and outdoor balcony and is available by reservation only, with rental packages sold to groups on a full or partial basis.

The other significant modification to Saratoga is also climate-controlled and available by reservation only, but those qualities fall under the purview of Mother Nature and the racing office, respectively.

For the first time since 1992, Saratoga will offer one-mile dirt races on the main track, by virtue of the Wilson Chute, a new section of track that dovetails with the clubhouse turn and offers a smooth configuration at the mile distance.

Fans who attend on Opening Day will get the first look, as NYRA has carded a one-mile stakes race for 3-year-old fillies called the Wilton.

EVENTS

Because it’s Saratoga, racing won’t be the only attention-grabber, unlike in 1863, when the first meet was held on the other side of Union Avenue, after which John Morrissey spearheaded the effort in 1864 to build the mile-and-an-eighth track and grandstand that we see today (since modified, of course).

All that mattered back then was the racing.

Besides the variety of traditional on-track events, like the popular hat contest, NYRA has added a “Stars at the Spa” series that will bring former New York Knick Charles Oakley (July 24), “Real Housewives of New Jersey” TV personality Teresa Giudice (July 31) and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams (Sept. 4) to the track to greet fans — well, those who pay $200 each for a limited number of reserved spots in the new Paddock Suite.

If you get shut out of that, there’s a backup plan: the first 200 who pre-purchase a $40 ticket can participate in a photo/autograph op later in the afternoon.

On a cheaper note, there will be three merchandise giveaway days, when fans get a coupon with paid admission to redeem for a free Saratoga blanket (July 29), long-sleeve t-shirt (Aug. 19) and umbrella (Sept. 2).

Not far outside the grounds, the Humphrey S. Finney Pavilion two blocks up East Avenue from the track will again host two events (also free!) that are deeply ingrained in the sport and offer a glimpse of the start and finish of the bigger picture of racing.

On Aug. 8-9, Fasig-Tipton will hold its Saratoga Sale for selected yearlings, an auction of young horses who can command seven-digit purchase prices and will become the stars of tomorrow.

The Pavilion will also be the site of a celebration of the stars of yesterday.

The National Racing Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 5, and the 2021 class will include the mares Beholder and Tepin in the contemporary category.

If you follow racing at Saratoga, you know that a big part of Tepin’s Hall of Fame resume was written here, which leads us to …

THE RACING!

Ginny DePasquale, Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher’s indefatigable long-time barn manager, informed a reporter seeking a photo Saturday morning that Life Is Good is “antisocial.”

“Good luck getting him to stick his head out of the stall,” she said before moving on to her myriad other responsibilities.

Life Is Good is going to have to come out of there at some point, and when he does, Saratoga fans will get a first-hand look at one of the front-runners for 2022 Horse of the Year.

This is not unusual.

Eight of the last 16 Horse of the Year winners won at Saratoga in that season, including Knicks Go last year, Gun Runner, Wise Dan (twice), Havre de Grace, Rachel Alexandra, Curlin and Invasor.

That list doesn’t include American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown and Horse of the Year in 2015, but was upset by Keen Ice in the Travers at Saratoga.

The filly Havre de Grace ran against males to win the Woodward during her 2011 Horse of the Year season. That echoed – well, duplicated, anyway – the feat by Rachel Alexandra in 2009, when as a 3-year-old filly Rachel ran against older males and won to “raise the rafters!” at the old Spa, as track announcer Tom Durkin called it.

Life Is Good is scheduled to run in the Whitney on Aug. 6, and when he does, Saratoga fans will be reminded – again – what life is like around here.

