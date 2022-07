Portland police are investigating a July 10 killing and a fatal bicycle crash in different parts of town.Portland police are investigating a shooting and a crash that killed two people Sunday evening. The names of the victims were not immediately released. People involved in both deaths remained on the scenes and were not immediately arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 8:31 p.m. on July 10 when North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO