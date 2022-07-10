ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WATCH: NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero throws down 360 dunk in Summer League

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMOBM_0gaOyRaA00

We try not to get too hyped over what happens during the NBA’s Summer League play. But it’s hard not to like what the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero has shown so far since becoming the No. 1 overall pick just a few weeks ago.

In his first game of exhibition play, Banchero tallied 17 points and six rebounds, going up against Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick of the draft.

Paolo Banchero already creating highlights

As if we weren’t already impressed from his performance against the Houston Rockets in game one, Banchero cranked it up a notch in his second Summer League matchup.

The 6-foot-10, 250 pound forward found himself on a fastbreak with no one else in sight. That’s when the former Duke star gave everyone in attendance a show, with a 360 slam. Here’s the clip.

Alright, so the kid’s got some impressive athleticism. Not bad. We’ll be more impressed when he pulls it off against NBA competition instead of the Sacramento Kings Summer League squad, but a 360 jam is tough to pull off at any level, so some respect is certainly given Banchero’s way.

As far as how the rookie will do in the NBA? It’s tough to know for certain until he takes the floor, but he’s surrounded by an exciting young core, with Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and the Wagners (Moritz and Franz), all still improving their basketball skills.

From what he’s displayed in a small sample size, Banchero will have no trouble adjusting to the next level, where he might even become the face of the Magic organization. First things first, he’ll have to beat out his fellow rookies for a chance to win Rookie of the Year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Paolo Banchero
AllLakers

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie. However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic#The Houston Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

With the Minnesota Timberwolves adding Rudy Gobert and the Portland Trail Blazers retooling quickly, the Western Conference is again looking as deep as ever. The Clippers will get their superstars back, the Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back, and even the Kings are looking like they might be competitive next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Watch Wiseman finish off absurd alley-oop from Kuminga

Welcome back, James Wiseman. It was only a matter of seconds before Wiseman had the attention of the basketball world again in his Summer League debut. On the Warriors' first offensive possession Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, Jonathan Kuminga received a pick at the top of the perimeter from Wiseman. Kuminga drove to the hoop and lobbed a pass to the rolling Wiseman above the rim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy