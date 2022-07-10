ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Steve Harvey Partners With ‘Earn Your Leisure’ Podcast For Invest Fest 2022

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey has added another venture to his list of business projects as the comedian and TV icon is set to create a festival for 2022.

Partnering with Earn Your Leisure podcast cohosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald to bring forth a financial event called Invest Fest 2022 . Taking place at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from August 5-7, Invest Fest 2022 will offer attendees activities focused on building wealth, entrepreneurship, and business etiquette.

The festival is based on Bilal and Milling’s hit podcast, Earn Your Leisure , with the purpose of the fest built on teaching and educating attendees through panel discussions, access to the vendor marketplace, and other engaging activities.

The festival will also boast special appearances from celebrity figures s peaking about the importance of generational wealth and financial literacy. Attendees will receive financial insight from Steve Harvey, Earn Your Leisure hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, rapper Rick Ross, T.I., Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J, and many more. Speakers will discuss topics ranging from crypto, estate planning, insurance, marketing, real estate, stocks, and taxes.

Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure Podcast

In addition, Harvey spoke about the importance of people learning to invest in themselves and how people can use the Invest Fest to begin that process.

“People have got to start investing in themselves,” Harvey expressed in a press release. “When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that? Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn’t see coming, but I was open to it.”

Furthermore, Troy Millings spoke about Steve Harvey’s presence and how partnering with the businessman would bolster their podcast and festival’s mission statement.

“Steve’s illustrious career gives him an incredible reach around the world,” Millings continued. “Which makes him a perfect partner as we’re on a mission to spread our message globally.”

General admission tickets for Invest Fest 2022 start at $249. Silver, Gold, and Lifetime VIP packages include backstage access, an exclusive VIP networking event, musical performances, and even a private dinner with Earn Your Leisure podcast and friends.

For more information, visit investfest.com.

