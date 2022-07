TIFFIN, Ohio — After five rounds of voting, Tiffin City Council elected at-large council member Zack Perkins the new mayor Monday night. "It was very much a rollercoaster of emotions," Perkins said of the process. "I have the utmost respect for the other candidates. They really put themselves out there. They would all be great choices. For the vote to slowly sway my way, it was a lot. It was a lot to deal with."

