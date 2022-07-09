ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

PSE&G To Conduct Emergency Work At Hoboken’s Maxwell Park

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSE&G has scheduled emergency work to replace a transformer at the intersection of Sinatra Drive North and 12th Street in Maxwell Park. This work is critical to ensure electric reliability to the waterfront east of Sinatra Drive North. This morning PSE&G contractor Kemsco demolished the...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

Safety Barricades For Bike Lanes in Jersey City

The Administration of Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has taken steps to ensure the safety of bicyclists in the city, You nay have noticed concrete barricades going up in various parts of the city separating bike lanes from moving traffic. Mayor Fulop tweeted, “We’re continuing to install more Jersey Barriers...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

George Washington Bridge marks first weekday since going cashless

FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — Monday morning marked the first weekday commute since cash tolls were fully eliminated on the George Washington Bridge, with drivers saying they want to keep the change. The Hudson River span connecting Fort Lee to Upper Manhattan officially went cashless on Sunday, but Monday was the first time the new […]
FORT LEE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken to Conduct Vaccination & Booster Clinics Tomorrow For Anyone At Least 6 Months Old

The City of Hoboken and the Hudson Regional Health Commission will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Tuesday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 Jackson Street. The clinic will provide all vaccines and boosters to eligible residents 6 months old and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and while walk-ins will be accepted, residents can book an appointment online at www.hudsoncovidvax.org.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Announces Creation of Affordable Housing Overlay To Increase Number of Units Citywide

Mayor Fulop Expands IZO With New Overlay Requirements and Incentives For Developers. Greater Affordability Requirements in Upper-income areas to create more Inclusive Communities. Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Division of City Planning to announce the creation of the Affordable Housing Overlay to incentivize and grow affordable housing...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Fire Dept. Conducts Water Rescue In New York Bay on Sunday

Photo Credits: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management At 1:48 on Sunday afternoon, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to New York Bay on a report of people in the water and in distress. According to Bayonne Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bartos, when units arrived they found two people in the water near the Bayonne Cruiseport.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells North Arlington multifamily portfolio for $8.4M

Woodbridge-based The Kislak Co. announced the recent off-market sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in North Arlington for $8,441,836. The portfolio consists of the following properties. · Ridgeview Apartments, 132-136 Ridge Road with 37 residential units and four offices;. · 124-126 Ridge Road with four residential units and three...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Late-Night Hackensack Taco Bell Fire Doused

Hackensack firefighters doused a late-night blaze at a local Taco Bell. Companies opened an exterior wall and section of roof to extinguish the cockloft flames at the South River Street eatery shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They had the fire under control within 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
point2homes.com

700 Franklin Ave, Nutley, Essex County, NJ, 07110

Luxury townhome with open floor plan and high ceilings to compliment the light and bright atmosphere. Eat in kitchen with ss appliance, granite countertops, and center island. Hardwood floors throughout home. Prime bedroom suite with 3 massive closets. Second floor laundry room. New waterproof, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the basement. Crown moldings throughout. NYC transportation right on the corner!!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pse#Urban Construction#Maxwell Park#Pse G#Sinatra Drive North#The New York Waterway#Maclaren Engineering
PIX11

George Washington Bridge to begin cashless toll collection

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. Drivers without E-ZPass who would otherwise be paying cash...
FORT LEE, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Tuesday Food Drive

The Town of West New York has announced that it will hold another food drive on Tuesday, July 12th at 12PM. The event will take place at the DPW Garage, located at 62nd Street and Dewey Avenue. All food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
themontclairgirl.com

20 Essex County News Stories You Missed

Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: Cedar Grove Swears in New Mayor; Spirit Airlines adds 16 slots at Newark Airport; Verona calls for new community center playground designs; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: 7-ELEVEN DEMOLISHED

Toms River: Since it closed almost 2 years ago people were wondering what was happening with the old 7-Eleven location on Route 37 and King Street in Toms River. Well now we have the answer. The building was demolished today but it is unknown what the future holds for the location. Any ideas on what should be put in there ?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, July 10 in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Aberdeen, New Jersey State Police said. One person was seriously injured and the right lane was closed for investigation.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy