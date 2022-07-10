ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video: Driver sprays another motorist with bear spray in road-rage incident

By Carlos Saucedo, additional reporting by Sofia Pop Perez
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3Gni_0gaOx5Ws00

A Tujunga road-rage incident resulted in one driver spraying another with bear spray last month.

Gary Anadolia admitted he didn’t completely stop at stop sign at Day Street and Pali Avenue just after 11 a.m. on June 6, but he did try to apologize to the other driver.

The other motorist refused to listen and threatened Anadolia before letting loose with the bear spray, Anadolia said.

The other driver is wanted for battery, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Anaheim police investigate fatal hit-and-run, search for at least two suspects

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Anaheim Monday evening. According to Anaheim Police Department, a man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross Lincoln Avenue near State College Boulevard. The man, whom officers believe may be a transient in his 40s, was first hit by a white SUV being driven by a woman in her 30s, before he was again struck by the driver of a white SUV and then a white sedan.Only the woman driving the first white SUV stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe she was under the influence at the time of the collision.Officers were working to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and identify the suspects who fled from the scene. 
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

LAPD investigating Saturday armed robberies for link to 7-Eleven spree

Two convenience stores and two doughnut shops were robbed at gunpoint Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, and now police are looking into the possibility that the robber might be the same man responsible for Monday’s violent robbery spree in the surrounding counties. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating four armed robberies that happened […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Domestic violence suspect leads authorities on pursuit from West Covina

The West Covina Police Department pursued a vehicle from West Covina through areas of South Los Angeles on freeways and surface streets Tuesday night. West Covina police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident, including domestic rape. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph […]
WEST COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sunland-tujunga, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

A speeding car flipped over and ejected 7, killing 3, in Orange

Orange, CA- On Saturday July 9, 2022, 19-year-old Azarie Fuller from Exeter, Ca was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima responsible for the collision that killed three people. The vehicle was occupied by Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult. At approximately 2:47 a.m.,...
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Spray#Accident#The Ktla 5 News#Nexstar Media Inc
Key News Network

2 Children and Parent Self-Extricate from Overturned Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A parent and two children self-extricated from an overturned vehicle after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in the city of Norwalk. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report around 10:10 p.m., July 11, of a solo overturned vehicle on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange.
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

At least 2 hospitalized in La Habra 7-Eleven shooting

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
KTLA

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

A man has been tied to four separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk was fatally shot during a […]
BREA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested for fatal collision that killed bicyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a female bicyclist with her vehicle while driving drunk. The driver, Jessica Carrillo, was arrested at the scene of the collision. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 56-year-old man from Highland. The suspect, Kyle Cornwell of Highland, was booked at the Central Detection Center for felony hit-and-run. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The fatal collision took place at about...
HIGHLAND, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy