Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cherokee and Clay Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1036 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nantahala Lake, or 10 miles northeast of Hayesville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Nantahala Lake, Shooting Creek, Tusquitee, Topton and Marble. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO