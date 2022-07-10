ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramírez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals 13-1

By Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1.

The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth. Triston McKenzie tossed six scoreless innings of a three-hit ball for Cleveland . Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second. He leads the AL with 66 RBIs. A day after getting two hits in his big league debut, Jones launched a 457-foot, three-run drive into the Kauffman Stadium fountains to cap a five-run fourth inning.

