Bumgarner sharp in 6 innings, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 9-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday night. Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy Young winner to his seventh loss in nine decisions. “It was an excellent day,” Estrada said through an interpreter. “We were able to put the ball in play, we were able to execute and we came out with a win. We were very aggressive and we were able to back up the great job that Webb did.” Both teams used position players to pitch late in the blowout.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO