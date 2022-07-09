ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County stays at a High Community Level rating

By Grant Green, KOMU 8 Reporter
 2 days ago

In Boone County there were 395 new cases of COVID-19 based on data calculated on Thursday. That puts the county at a High Community level. Cole and Callaway counties were put on Medium and Low Community Levels respectively. The CDC determines community levels based on a combination of three...

KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATE: Boone County logs nearly 160 new cases

Boone County tallied nearly 160 new cases of coronavirus between Thursday and Saturday, the health department reported Monday. The county logged 62 new cases Thursday, 65 Friday and 32 on Saturday, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday. The county delays releasing positive test numbers to ensure accuracy.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou is still Columbia’s largest employer; VU now third on list

The University of Missouri is still Boone County’s largest employer, by far. Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated’s (REDI) website says Mizzou has 8,612 employees. It’s followed by the number two employer, which is University Hospital and Clinics, also known as MU Health Care. They have more than 5,200 employees. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the city of Columbia are also two of Boone County’s top ten employers.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Contract awarded to improve MO-19 bridge over I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract Monday for the replacement of the Missouri Route 19 bridge over Interstate 70 near New Florence in Montgomery County. The contract also includes general interchange improvements, including two roundabouts and the resurfacing of 4.6 miles of the I-70...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, July 9

Civil liberties group calls on Boone County prosecutors to pledge not to prosecute those who seek abortions. The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) is asking the acting Boone County prosecuting attorney and the only declared candidate to succeed him to join the pledge to not use their resources to prosecute people who seek, provide or support abortions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

B.R.A.K.E.S. educational driving training in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City. The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend. B.R.A.K.E.S. is...
KRMS Radio

Public Hearing Scheduled For Camdenton Super Project

A public hearing is set for this week in Camdenton to take comments for, or against, a re-zoning request for some 609 acres which are expected to eventually become part of a major development. The planning and zoning commission will hold the public hearing which is seeking to change the...
CAMDENTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Versailles Tax Preparer Gets 16 Months In Prison

A tax preparer from the Versailles area will spend the next 16 months in federal prison without parole. 56-year-old Angela Jo Campbell Young entered a guilty plea back in October to six counts of filing false federal income tax returns. It had been alleged that Campbell-Young filed returns under two...
VERSAILLES, MO
KOMU

Cleaning of 10th and Cherry parking garage to begin July 12

COLUMBIA - Deep cleaning and surface sealing of the 10th and Cherry parking garage in downtown Columbia will begin July 12. Columbia Public Works staff will clean the garage located at the corner of South 10th Street and East Cherry Street. Barricades will be posted on the second level to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Trailer, garage burn in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Monday morning fire burned a trailer and a detached garage in Jefferson City. Firefighters were sent to the call a little before 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive and found a trailer and a detached garage on fire, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. Both structures had heavy damage, according to the release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

