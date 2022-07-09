ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding Record Searchlight

Triumph over setbacks: Kelly's Pub and Wine Bar owners finally open doors

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

The reopening of Kelly's Pub and Wine Bar in Redding was a long time coming.

Owners Rob and Rhonda Hanson overcame a string of hardships that started with the Carr Fire, continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and lasted through personal health setbacks.

Now they no longer have to hear their friends ask when they're going to open. The couple finally opened the pub's doors in late June and they celebrated their triumph with a well-attended grand opening Thursday.

Rob Hanson said he and his wife have been working on the renovation for about a year and a half at their new spot at 2144 Hilltop Drive. He said they share ownership with his brother, Martin Hanson, and sister-in-law, Stephanie, who live in Kentucky.

"A lot of love, sweat and tears went into it and lots of steps to take," Rob Hanson said. "We learned the hard way that you make sure you know what you're doing when you get into it."

Their new location used to house Extreme Escape Redding, where players would try to find their way out of one of three rooms using clues and solving codes and puzzles.

"Now it's easier to get out of except you won't want to," Hanson told Thursday's packed gathering.

He thanked friends who kept pushing the couple to realize their dream and not lose hope.

"There were so many times that it would seem like it would drag on and there was nothing showing for it and then all of a sudden, bam, something happens. The wood comes alive, the colors match perfectly and it just keeps us going," he said.

'A rough go of it': Friend starts fundraiser to help Redding couple who own Kelly's Pub

The Hansons' saga began in June 2018 when they bought the original pub when it was across the street. One drawback was its less-than-visible location down a narrow driveway off Hilltop Drive, making it difficult to find at night. They worked regular day jobs while serving customers at night.

Their purchase came a month before the Carr Fire started in July 2018. Business was slow as the community endured its own hardships — financial and otherwise — from the devastating and deadly blaze.

The couple faced struggles as Rhonda was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatments while Rob had knee surgeries.

The next blow came when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Hansons shuttered the bar for five months. They reopened while the state called for seating limits and social distancing.

Realizing a need for a better location, the Hansons found a new place to lease — the former escape rooms. They received some help from a Gofundme fund-raiser started by a friend that pleaded, "Don't Let Kelly's Pub Slip Through the Cracks!"

Now Kelly's has a patio — with misters — more seating indoors and more visibility.

True to its Irish pub atmosphere, Kelly's has Guinness on tap with nitro and is working on bringing back Harp Irish lager and Smithwick's Irish ale. The pub will feature occasional live music with an appetizer menu and artisan pizzas.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jake Mangas introduced the Hansons before Thursday's ribbon-cutting, saying the Hansons got past their hardships through fortitude, faith and friendships.

"I know that you've gone through a heck of a lot over the last couple of years," Mangas said. "This place has been completely transformed. It's going to be a great place for people to come and blow off some steam and reconnect with friends."

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Triumph over setbacks: Kelly's Pub and Wine Bar owners finally open doors



