'Excessive heat warning': Weekend temperatures expected to climb to 115

Summer temperatures are expected to continue warming up this weekend through early next week, bringing excessive heat and dry weather across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

According to meteorologist Bianca Feldkircher with the weather service, temperatures are expected to remain above 110 degrees across the Valley, with digits climbing up near 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

"For the Phoenix area, the main risk is gonna be the heat this weekend," Feldkircher said. "Due to this we have an excessive heat warning out."

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the lower deserts and some Flagstaff areas that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Feldkircher said.

According to Feldkircher, the high temperatures are caused by an intense high pressure system passing through southwestern states.

She advised residents to choose early morning or late evening hours to do outdoor activities.

"Try to avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day," she said. "It's still going to be very hot first thing in the morning, so it's important to stay hydrated."

Thunderstorms are also forecast for the northern half of the state, which according to Feldkircher could increase fire weather conditions.

"There is a high fire weather risk because of the dry land and lightning potentially sparking any fires," Feldkircher said.

However, she said storms and showers are also expected to bring more moisture which could help decrease wildfire risk.

