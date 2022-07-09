ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Excessive heat warning': Weekend temperatures expected to climb to 115

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Summer temperatures are expected to continue warming up this weekend through early next week, bringing excessive heat and dry weather across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

According to meteorologist Bianca Feldkircher with the weather service, temperatures are expected to remain above 110 degrees across the Valley, with digits climbing up near 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

"For the Phoenix area, the main risk is gonna be the heat this weekend," Feldkircher said. "Due to this we have an excessive heat warning out."

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the lower deserts and some Flagstaff areas that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Feldkircher said.

According to Feldkircher, the high temperatures are caused by an intense high pressure system passing through southwestern states.

She advised residents to choose early morning or late evening hours to do outdoor activities.

"Try to avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day," she said. "It's still going to be very hot first thing in the morning, so it's important to stay hydrated."

Thunderstorms are also forecast for the northern half of the state, which according to Feldkircher could increase fire weather conditions.

"There is a high fire weather risk because of the dry land and lightning potentially sparking any fires," Feldkircher said.

However, she said storms and showers are also expected to bring more moisture which could help decrease wildfire risk.

Map: Track where fires are burning in Arizona in 2022

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Excessive heat warning': Weekend temperatures expected to climb to 115

AZFamily

Why Phoenix sees little relief in hot temperatures overnight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday was the hottest day so far in 2022, reaching 115 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief overnight. The nighttime temperatures have been very warm, and there’s a reason for that. This is because of the urban heat island effect. Phoenix is growing and more people mean more buildings are going up, and roads are being paved. They absorb the heat, then slowly release it at night.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

July 11th Monsoon Outlook

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Monday, July 11th from the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. After a few days’ break from Monsoon storms, things look to be gearing up to bring Monsoon moisture back to the area. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat for Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are in store for one more day of extreme heat. Our First Alert Weather Days will continue through Monday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which includes the valley, southwestern Arizona, and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon. Expect a high near 114 by Monday afternoon, this is seven degrees above average for this time of the year. Make sure if you do have to be outside, you are staying hydrated and doing your best to stay out of the sun. Remember to keep your pets inside and check in on your loved ones.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley heats up as we near record temps

PHOENIX — The summer sizzle is here as dangerous heat takes over the Valley all week long. Temperatures are soaring to 110 or higher all week long as high pressure builds in from the east. Valley highs will top out between 112 and 113 Saturday and Sunday. Then we...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas prices continue to drop in Phoenix

Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona. Arizona's Family's "On Your Side" podcast is breaking down a popular legal option to settle smaller disputes among people or businesses. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

SRP customers break power usage record during hottest day of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday’s 115-degree heatwave set a new record for electricity usage, according to one of Arizona’s largest electric providers. Salt River Project (SRP) said the sweltering heat Monday pushed the utility’s electric division equipment to a new record for usage as many air conditioners worked overtime to keep Valley residents cool. The utility said the highest demand occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m as many customers returned home.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
ABC4

This unique Utah spot is naturally cold all year-round, with 60-degree temps in summer

PETER SINKS, Utah (ABC4) – As Utah’s scorching heatwave covers the state and residents battle triple-digit temperatures, there’s one special place in Utah completely immune to summer weather, boasting wintertime temps all year round. Located about 20 miles northeast of Logan and about 2,000 feet above Logan Canyon, is Peter Sinks, a place that’s seen […]
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling weekend in store for the Valley

PHOENIX — Get ready for the return of sizzling hot temperatures!. Temperatures are soaring to 110 or higher through the weekend as high pressure builds in. Valley highs will top out between 112 and 113 Saturday and Sunday. Then we could get hotter on Monday, with a forecast high of 114 that day. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Phoenix and all of southwest Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AZFamily

Extreme heat bakes the Phoenix metro

Family moves into Habitat for Humanity home in Phoenix after arson fire in 2021. A couple became homeowners in Phoenix on Saturday, thanks to Habitat For Humanity and Wells Fargo Builds Initiative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The family estimates the damage, including the loss of furniture and personal possession,...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Hike of the Week: Potato Lake in the Coconino National Forest

Escape Valley heat with a hike around potato Lake on the Mogollon Rim. Getting There: From Payson, go 27.7 miles north on State Route 87 to Forest Road 300 (Rim Road) located near milepost 281. Go 1.7 miles on FR 300 to Forest Road 9362T on the left. If you have a high-clearance vehicle, descend about 0.1 mile on the rough dirt road and park in the primitive campground. The hike begins at the “Road Closed” sign at the north end of the site.
PAYSON, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Arizona

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off. Tripping.com compiled a list of the...
