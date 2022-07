RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs amid the start of a new telework policy. On May 5, Gov. Glenn Youngkin updated the telework policy for all state employees to begin working in-person full-time by July 5, a change the governor’s office stressed would provide “options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate.” Youngkin said it would help “balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO