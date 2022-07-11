ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scuba diver dies in Sacramento River, swimmer dies at hospital after American River rescue

By KCRA Staff
 1 day ago
Two people died in separate incidents on Sacramento County waterways this...

Jonathan Rossi
2d ago

very cold water your body goes into shock without you realizing it and automatically you black-out and wonder why your arms won't move, and hard to breath. recovering from the ordeal took about 30 minutes out of the water. it happen to me in small creek i can't imagine a great moving river like Sacramento

Alex escoto
2d ago

life jacket, life jacket, life jacket, life jacket please people stop putting your life at risk by not wearing a life jacket and then endangering others in a split second things can change don't ever think you have one up on the river....

Sheri Lynn Smith
2d ago

I almost drown at Folsom Lake, my legs tired out, and stopped moving in a deep spot, thankfully a teenager swimming near by noticed and helped me back on the tube I rented then pushed me to shallow water, the tube was super slippery I could barely hang on, I felt like I was paralyzed, but my arm was all I had use of !

Fox40

Rock climber rescued by helicopter near Lovers Leap

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado Fire Protection District said an injured rock climber was rescued at Lovers Leap near Strawberry and Twin Bridges. Officials said nearby climbers assisted in getting the injured individual off of the rock face after which they were picked up by a California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations helicopter. The patient was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Reportedly Seen Jumping Off Rio Vista Bridge, Search Underway

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River after a person was reportedly seen jumping into the water from the Rio Vista Bridge late Tuesday morning. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews – along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and other agencies – were searching the water. When its crews arrived at the area, they spotted a person swimming in the water near a channel marker, the fire department said. However, before a law enforcement boat could reach the swimmer, that person went under and was not seen again. Fire personnel assisted...
RIO VISTA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

5 people flee from burning South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said they are investigating a house fire that five people were able to escape from in South Sacramento on Monday. Metro Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home with both the first and second levels heavily engulfed in flames.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead in Placer County collision near Foresthill Road, Portofino Drive

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision between two cars killed one person and injured several others in Foresthill, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at Foresthill Road and Portofino Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry and an MDX SUV.  Authorities arrived at the scene […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Solano County officials recover body from lake teen disappeared in last week

WINTERS, Calif. — Solano County officials on Monday said they have recovered a body from the Lake Solano County Park area where a teenager disappeared last week. It remains unknown if that body is 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros of Winters. The Solano County Sheriff's Office first reported Fierro's disappearance on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Sought in Rancho Cordova Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-Run Driver Flees From Scene of Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident recently occurred in Rancho Cordova after a woman was struck by a fleeing driver. The crash happened on southbound Sunrise Boulevard at the on-ramp that leads to Highway 50 westbound at around 2:00 a.m. Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the call and located the abandoned vehicle at the crosswalk where the woman was walking. She had suffered serious trauma from the collision and was pronounced dead at the accident scene by medics with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Safety experts on high alert after recent drownings across region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures heat up, many people are hitting local swimming pools, lakes, and rivers to cool off. However, safety officials continue to be on high alert as we have already seen several people drown throughout the region. Many people had gone to Tiscornia Beach in Sacramento to cool down. “The water […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

18-year-old is third person to drown at Lake Berryessa in 2 weeks

An 18-year-old drowned at California's Lake Berryessa in Napa County on Sunday, marking the third drowning in two weeks, officials said. Zaire Watu Fairley of Vallejo was at the reservoir with three friends and they told the Napa County Sheriff's Office that Fairley was standing on a log and slipped into the water at about 1:35 p.m., a news release said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Accident Fatality Reported After Collision

Woman Dies After Intersection Accident on Walters Road. An accident fatality was reported in Fairfield following a July 8 collision which left her initially in critical condition. The accident occurred at the Walters Road intersection with Walters Court around 4:40 p.m. between two vehicles. One of the people involved in the accident had to be extricated, according to a spokesperson with the Fairfield Fire Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
