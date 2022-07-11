Scuba diver dies in Sacramento River, swimmer dies at hospital after American River rescue
Two people died in separate incidents on Sacramento County waterways this...www.kcra.com
Two people died in separate incidents on Sacramento County waterways this...www.kcra.com
very cold water your body goes into shock without you realizing it and automatically you black-out and wonder why your arms won't move, and hard to breath. recovering from the ordeal took about 30 minutes out of the water. it happen to me in small creek i can't imagine a great moving river like Sacramento
life jacket, life jacket, life jacket, life jacket please people stop putting your life at risk by not wearing a life jacket and then endangering others in a split second things can change don't ever think you have one up on the river....
I almost drown at Folsom Lake, my legs tired out, and stopped moving in a deep spot, thankfully a teenager swimming near by noticed and helped me back on the tube I rented then pushed me to shallow water, the tube was super slippery I could barely hang on, I felt like I was paralyzed, but my arm was all I had use of !
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 22