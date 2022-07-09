ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7NWT_0gaOtIUY00
Biden President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Coming to terms with just how armed Trump followers were on Jan. 6

Among the key revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent testimony was what the White House aide heard Donald Trump say ahead of his pre-riot rally on Jan. 6. Backstage at the Ellipse, Hutchinson heard the then-president fuming about the crowd size who’d hear his remarks. Told that some of...
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed

As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Beast

Biden Is Failing, but Not Because He Isn’t ‘Left’ Enough

As Joe Biden’s presidency continues to flounder, a narrative is developing amongst progressives that suggests he’s more of a lover than a fighter. In The New York Times, Michael Shear writes, “While many Democrats are pleading for a fighter who gives voice to their anger, Mr. Biden has chosen a more passive path…” Politico reported on Democrats who are growing “frustrated” at Biden’s “lack of urgency” and “seeming lack of fire.” And a Democratic member told CNN that what people “want to see is the President out there swinging.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
One Green Planet

Petition: Expel Ron Johnson for Trying to Overturn the Election with Fake Trump Electors

During the January 6th committee hearing, text messages revealed that Sen. Ron Johnson tried to personally hand off a slate of alternate electors for Michigan and Wisconsin to Vice President Pence — electors who would refuse to certify President Biden’s election win. This took place just minutes before electoral votes were counted on Jan. 6, 2021. This was all in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Combined Arms Center#Usa Today#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
thetrace.org

The Restrictions That a Majority of Gun Owners Support — and Oppose

A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Moderates are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party

Democrats love supporting women — unless those women defend their identity and deny the idea that males can become females. Maud Maron is a centrist Democratic candidate in New York’s 10th Congressional District. She’s pushed back on COVID policies that kept children masked in schools into 2022. She calls for investment in law enforcement rather than defunding the police. She publicly questions gender ideology and opposes including men in women’s sports (her Twitter bio includes #IStandWithJKRowling). Yet she remains, as Suzy Weiss called her, “one of those classic big-city liberals — pro-choice, a longtime public defender at Legal Aid, a Bernie Sanders contributor.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Army
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
abovethelaw.com

Lawmakers Are Absolutely Trying To Prevent An Absolute Right To Gun Ownership

Moments after the justices nullified concealed carry laws in New York, lawmakers and governors in states with similar rules rushed to fortify their restrictions in the face of the court decision. Their attempts to thread the legal needle previewed what will likely be a years-long effort to defend and extend firearm rules under the court’s sweeping new Second Amendment test.
POLITICS
Slate

The Two Weeks Late Presidency

Two weeks after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, three months after a draft of that opinion leaked to the press, and nearly two years after a Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death made the elimination of that right more likely than not, President Joe Biden entered the chat.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Supreme Court stands up for integrity of voting laws

One sentence from a Friday decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is true not just for the Badger State, but everywhere. “If the right to vote is to have any meaning at all,” wrote the court majority in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, “elections must be conducted according to law.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy