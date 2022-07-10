Michael Taylor throws 93 mph as first Royals position player to pitch this season
By Nathan Han
Wichita Eagle
3 days ago
Michael Taylor ticked off another box in his Major League Baseball career. In Saturday’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the 31-year-old veteran stepped on the mound to pitch as a position player. It was the first time he had pitched in a game since high school. Royals...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday night. Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy Young winner to his seventh loss in nine decisions. “It was an excellent day,” Estrada said through an interpreter. “We were able to put the ball in play, we were able to execute and we came out with a win. We were very aggressive and we were able to back up the great job that Webb did.” Both teams used position players to pitch late in the blowout.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Altuve led off the ninth with a walk from Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (2-6), who had his second straight calamitous outing. Aledmys Díaz singled before a double to right by Tucker, a first-time All-Star selection last week. Díaz hit an early two-run homer and Alex Bregman and Altuve had RBI singles before the Astros wasted a strong six-inning start by Luis Garcia with a mistake-filled seventh. The AL West leaders have still won four of five and 21 of 27 to move a season-high 28 games above .500 at 57-29. Hector Neris (2-3) pitched the eighth, and Ryan Pressly picked up his 19th save.
