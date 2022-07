The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason so far, as they’ve added a few new names. However, the team hasn’t exactly made any huge splashes yet, and fans can only wonder if that’s going to change soon. Of course, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been frequently linked to the Lakers lately, and if the team were to add him, that would certainly qualify as a blockbuster move.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO