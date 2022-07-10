Man charged with arson for fire at motorcycle club

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged after a witness said he deliberately set a fire at a motorcycle club.

Michael Behringer, 65, of Bryan, Ohio, was charged with 3rd degree arson on Saturday. The charge stems from a fire that happened on Friday at the Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House on Clay Street near Garfield Avenue in Coldwater.

Coldwater Public Safety and the fire marshal responded and gathered witness statements, security video and other evidence from the scene. One witness said that the fire “was deliberately set.”

From the evidence police collected, they were able to identify and find Behringer during a traffic stop. Officers arrested him and got evidence from his vehicle.

He was lodged in the Branch County Jail.

