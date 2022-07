Tybee's ONLY Beachfront Hotel! Heated and Cooled Pool. Convenient mid-island location. Only steps from Tybee Island’s beautiful beachfront. Beach Chair & Umbrella rentals. The DeSoto Beach Hotel is located only a few steps from Tybee Island’s stunning coastline and less than 20 minutes from Historic downtown Savannah, Georgia. With just a 45 minute drive to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, the Desoto Beach Hotel is the perfect place to stay when you want to “get away from it all” without going too far.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO