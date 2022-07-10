Blues & BBQ draws a crowd in 14th year in North Liberty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jugglers from around the US and the world are in Cedar Rapids for the 75th annual International Jugglers Association Festival this week. Albert Lucas has been juggling since he was three. “It’s been a privilege to be going with them on and off all over...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Harry Berckes of Cedar Rapids found his passion 90 years ago and he has never stopped. He celebrated his one-hundredth birthday recently with a strike, after strike, after strike.
North Liberty must have smelled delicious on Saturday!. Over the weekend, the city of North Liberty held their annual Blues & BBQ Festival, a celebration filled with smoked meats and live music. The 14th annual event featured more than ten local vendors serving up BBQ, including:. Out of all of...
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Cascade and Manchester, Iowa, as well...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
The "wave of the future" (according to some) will soon be here. In a media release sent to us at the station by Alliant Energy, the company says Cedar Rapids will be the home to its first solar garden in Iowa. According to Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy Iowa:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
When you think of great BBQ food several Midwest cities come to mind. Kansas City and St. Louis just to name a couple. But according to the latest list of the 'Best BBQ Cities in the U.S.', you better throw an Iowa city on that list too!. Only one Iowa...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has rebooted a program that introduces kids to trade careers, and they might have found their next project. The school district stopped the Student Built House program in 2010, but they recently restarted it by hiring a full-time instructor. An Iowa City memo said the district plans to enroll students in Fall 2023.
A major road construction project gets underway today that's impacting one of the bridges in Cedar Rapids. Gas prices are down 32 cents in the last month. Two people are dead, including the suspect, after a workplace shooting in Ohio Monday morning.
Vendors say they still don't have enough workers for this year's Iowa State Fair. The price of gas is dropping. Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wednesday marks the 10 year anniversary since the disappearance of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perfect July weather continues tonight and tomorrow. Highs remain seasonable in the 80s with lows near 60. Couple that with dew points in the 50s and 60s make for some ideal summertime weather. We will see things start to warm up for the upcoming weekend with highs jumping to and above 90. It looks like this hot and dry pattern stays with us through next week. Have a good night!
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers are needed for a traveling memorial that’s visiting Tama in August. The “Wall That Heals” is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community. The memorial will be open 24/7 and needs volunteers for set up and...
Cedar Rapids Community Schools will start the new school year with five uniformed police officers at five of its schools under an amended contract with the City of Cedar Rapids. The school board voted last night to drop plans for two additional so-called “floating officers,” who would have responded within the district as needed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The economic plan to give Johnson County residents financial relief from the pandemic has ended its application process. The Johnson County Direct Assistance Program gave eligible recipients who were financially impacted by the pandemic a one-time payment of $1,400. The program used over $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as funding from the City of Coralville($27,000) and the City of Iowa City($1.35 million) to fund additional applicants.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council approved a deal to buy the building across the street from its city hall building for $2.5 Million on Tuesday afternoon. Documents said the building, which will be called the “City of Cedar Rapids Annex Building”, was needed because the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 6:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 2000 block of Newport Drive Southwest. Crews from stations one, two, three, five, and eight all responded. Upon arrival, they initiated a quick attack to contain...
