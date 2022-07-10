ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blues & BBQ draws a crowd in 14th year in North Liberty

By Cole Krutzfield
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its 14th annual Blues & BBQ...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Jugglers perform for Boys and Girls Club as part of 75th annual festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jugglers from around the US and the world are in Cedar Rapids for the 75th annual International Jugglers Association Festival this week. Albert Lucas has been juggling since he was three. “It’s been a privilege to be going with them on and off all over...
98.1 KHAK

A CR Restaurant Won Best BBQ at Blues & BBQ This Weekend

North Liberty must have smelled delicious on Saturday!. Over the weekend, the city of North Liberty held their annual Blues & BBQ Festival, a celebration filled with smoked meats and live music. The 14th annual event featured more than ten local vendors serving up BBQ, including:. Out of all of...
WQAD

What are these black and white stripes about on the I-74 bridge?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
TRAFFIC
KWQC

Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
WALCOTT, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Proposal would turn Iowa City empty lot into Student Built House

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has rebooted a program that introduces kids to trade careers, and they might have found their next project. The school district stopped the Student Built House program in 2010, but they recently restarted it by hiring a full-time instructor. An Iowa City memo said the district plans to enroll students in Fall 2023.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Major road construction project to impact bridge in Cedar Rapids

Vendors say they still don't have enough workers for this year's Iowa State Fair. The price of gas is dropping. Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wednesday marks the 10 year anniversary since the disappearance of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey...
KCRG.com

Perfect July Weather Continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perfect July weather continues tonight and tomorrow. Highs remain seasonable in the 80s with lows near 60. Couple that with dew points in the 50s and 60s make for some ideal summertime weather. We will see things start to warm up for the upcoming weekend with highs jumping to and above 90. It looks like this hot and dry pattern stays with us through next week. Have a good night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Volunteers needed for traveling memorial coming to Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers are needed for a traveling memorial that’s visiting Tama in August. The “Wall That Heals” is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community. The memorial will be open 24/7 and needs volunteers for set up and...
TAMA, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Cedar Rapids Schools agrees to police in schools, but not middle schools

Cedar Rapids Community Schools will start the new school year with five uniformed police officers at five of its schools under an amended contract with the City of Cedar Rapids. The school board voted last night to drop plans for two additional so-called “floating officers,” who would have responded within the district as needed.
KCRG.com

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson County concludes application process for Direct Assistance Program

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The economic plan to give Johnson County residents financial relief from the pandemic has ended its application process. The Johnson County Direct Assistance Program gave eligible recipients who were financially impacted by the pandemic a one-time payment of $1,400. The program used over $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as funding from the City of Coralville($27,000) and the City of Iowa City($1.35 million) to fund additional applicants.
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids plans to buy annex building for $2.5 Million

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council approved a deal to buy the building across the street from its city hall building for $2.5 Million on Tuesday afternoon. Documents said the building, which will be called the “City of Cedar Rapids Annex Building”, was needed because the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
KCRG.com

Firefighters extinguish garage fire in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 6:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 2000 block of Newport Drive Southwest. Crews from stations one, two, three, five, and eight all responded. Upon arrival, they initiated a quick attack to contain...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

