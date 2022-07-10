ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

High heat to end the weekend

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rz7O9_0gaOqdwK00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a new record high of 100 degrees, lows will stay warm on Saturday night with clear skies.

Lows end up near the 70-degree mark with lighter winds. High heat is still here on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. The plains could reach triple digits.

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday afternoon, with clouds building during the second half of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unfh4_0gaOqdwK00

Monday kicks off the workweek with mild highs in the middle 80s with extra clouds and chances for late day showers and storms. Temperatures are closer to seasonal averages on Tuesday as temperatures hit the upper 80s with small afternoon storm chances.

Evacuations lifted for fire along I-25

Wednesday is hot and dry with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s. It gets even hotter on Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5TKh_0gaOqdwK00

Friday has the small chance for a shower or storm. Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and hot highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

Denver hits triple digits, breaks record high

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s heat has written itself into the history books. A new record high has been broken for July 9 as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting a balmy weekend as temperatures were expected to hit the triple-digit mark. Denver and parts of northeastern Colorado are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

2022 in top 10 for most 100-degree days in a year in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 100-degree temperatures twice this weekend, bringing the yearly total to three days where the high temperature was triple digits. On Saturday, Denver’s high temperature climbed to 100 degrees at Denver International Airport breaking the record for that date of 98 degrees set in 2021.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

5280 Magazine’s Top of the Town returns with great places to eat

5280 Magazine is excited to bring back its annual Top of the Town since 2019 due to the pandemic. Every year, tens of thousands of 5280 readers help identify Denver’s Top of the Town honorees—the best places to eat, drink, play, shop, and recreate on the Front Range. In 2022, 5280 Magazine went deeper than ever, dispatching […]
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Screams for help lead to overnight rescue mission in Colorado national park

Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch. On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy