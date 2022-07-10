ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX targets Sunday night for Starlink Mission launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By Lily Dallow
 3 days ago
MGN: SpaceX

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it is targeting Sunday around 6:39 p.m. PT for a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials said the satellites will launch to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

With the first launch window targeted for Sunday night at 6:39 p.m., SpaceX said a backup opportunity is available on Monday, July 11. again at 6:39 p.m. PT.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and three Starlink missions," said SpaceX. "Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean."

News Channel 3-12 will have a crew covering the launch, and a livestream of the launch will be available during the time of launch at www.keyt.com/livestream-2/.

