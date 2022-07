In a letter to public officials, they urge action to ‘permanently take back Third Avenue from the open drug market’. A group of 175 downtown businesses and civic leaders, residents and employees have sent a letter to King County and Seattle public officials expressing great concern about the state of public safety in downtown Seattle. The letter references the Jan. 22 shootout between two suspects near Third Avenue and Pine Street that left one woman dead and seven other innocent victims injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

