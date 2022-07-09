ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, Wright pace surging Braves

By Bill Haufe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDABY_0gaOoVKS00
Atlanta’s Austin Riley, right, celebrates his first-inning, two-run homer with Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on Saturday against Washington. AP PHOTO

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Saturday.

The defending World Series champion Braves, moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. They began the day 2½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees (143) for the major league lead.

Ronald Acuña Jr. singled before Riley hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot to left that sailed 422 feet and came off his bat at 108 mph in the first. The Braves have outhomered the Nationals 22-8 in eight head-to-head games this season.

Juan Soto connected for the 17th time and second straight day, his opposite-field shot to left trimming the lead to 2-1 in the third.

Atlanta scored twice to take a 4-1 lead in the fourth. After Riley and Travis d’Arnaud singled, Riley scored from second on a throwing error by shortstop Luis García, and d’Arnaud scored from third on Orlando Arcia’s single.

Riley is batting .487 over his last 10 games and has multiple hits in eight of those games. His average is up to .278, a big swing after it was .224 through his first 40 games of the season.

Wright (10-4) gave up eight hits and two runs, leaving after he walked Soto to begin the eighth. The Braves are 7-1 over Wright’s last eight starts, and he has a 3.28 ERA over that span.

Wright stranded two runners in the third when Lane Thomas struck out, and he allowed just three runners to get in scoring position. He gave up Yadiel Hernandez’s sixth homer, which sailed 413 feet to center field, to make it 4-2 in the seventh.

Will Smith allowed Josh Bell’s double that advanced Soto to third in the eighth, and Nelson Cruz cut the lead to 4-3 with a single. A.J. Minter faced five batters in the ninth to earn his third save in five chances, getting Josh Bell to ground out with runners on first and second to end it.

Corbin (4-11) lost his eighth consecutive start against the Braves and has a 7.07 ERA over that span. Corbin’s first career 27 2/3 innings against Atlanta were all scoreless.

Corbin, who had gone 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA with 16 strikeouts and four walks over his previous two starts, was charged with eight hits and four runs in six innings.

The Braves are 21-9 against left-handed starters. They began the day tied with San Diego for the best record in the NL against lefties.

The current Atlanta rotation of Wright, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider and Ian Anderson is 34-15. The team is 49-26 in starts by those five.

HE’S HOT

Soto has hit safely in 12 straight games and is batting .415 with four doubles, three homers, six RBIs, 14 walks and 12 runs scored over the streak.

NICE MOVES

Braves 2B Orlando Arcia turned a difficult double play in the third, running from shallow right field in the shift to catch third baseman Riley’s throw and make a jump throw to first. Soto homered in the next at-bat, so Arcia saved a run. ... With the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, Nationals 3B Ehire Adrianza moved quickly to his right to stab Dansby Swanson’s liner and end the threat. ... Braves CF Michael Harris II made a one-hop throw to the plate to keep Bell from scoring on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

ANOTHER CAPACITY CROWD

The Braves announced a crowd of 40,632, their 22nd sellout of the season.

Nationals RHP Paolo Espino (02, 3.55 ERA) will face RHP Ian Anderson (7-5, 5.09) in the final game of a three-game series. Since joining the rotation, Espino is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five starts. Anderson is 1-0 with a 3.37 ERA in two career starts against Washington.

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
MLB

Braves' All-Star selections make history

Ronald Acuña Jr. will have company at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 All-Star Game. The 24-year-old will be joined by Dansby Swanson﻿, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried, all of whom will make their first All-Star appearances. The five All-Star selections are the most for the Braves since 2011, when they also had five players in attendance.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves star Dansby Swanson finally feels at home in Atlanta

Something is different about Dansby Swanson. This season, the former No. 1 overall pick, the golden shortstop who helped guide his childhood club to October glory and the longest-tenured Atlanta Brave has, for the first time in his MLB career, been the best player on his team. With the season halfway gone, Swanson has smashed 14 homers and is slugging nearly .500 while providing superb defense at one of the game's most demanding positions.
MLB
SFGate

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.”
MLB
FanSided

3 Atlanta Falcons who could be facing their last chance this season

The 2022 Atlanta Falcons season is a year that won’t be focused on wins and losses but on player development and finding the pieces the Falcons need to contend in the 2023 season. While they may not be directly tanking Atlanta is obviously not focused on winning this season. The team is attempting an accelerated rebuild eating as many bad contracts as they can this season setting the team up to spend big in the 2023 off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
